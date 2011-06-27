  1. Home
Used 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Classic Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2016 XC70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,175
See XC70 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,175
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,175
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,175
Torque266 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves20
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,175
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,175
Classic Platinumyes
Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,175
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,175
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,175
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,175
Dual Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locksyes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,175
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,175
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,175
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,175
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3931 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.5 degrees
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height63.1 in.
EPA interior volume134.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,175
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Rich Java Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Black Stone
Interior Colors
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Hazel Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,175
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/50R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,175
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,175
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See XC70 Inventory

