Used 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Features & Specs

More about the 2016 XC70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,100
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Proximity Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,100
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,100
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Dual Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locksyes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,100
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3794 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.5 degrees
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height63.1 in.
EPA interior volume134.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Rich Java Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Black Stone
Interior Colors
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Hazel Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/50R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
