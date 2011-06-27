Used 2015 Volvo XC70 Features & Specs
|Overview
See XC70 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|no
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|314.5/444.0 mi.
|314.5/444.0 mi.
|333.0/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|Torque
|325 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|325 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 5600 rpm
|300 hp @ 5600 rpm
|240 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|no
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|no
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|Proximity Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Platinum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Polestar
|yes
|yes
|no
|Climate Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premier Plus
|no
|yes
|yes
|Premier
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|200 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote trunk release
|no
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|no
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|no
|yes
|no
|wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|Dual Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Harmon Kardon Premium Sound
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Integrated Navigation
|yes
|no
|no
|Convenience Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Accessory Prep Cable
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|leather
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|38.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.6 in.
|34.6 in.
|34.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|no
|no
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Active Dual Xenon Headlights w/Washers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18" ZEPHYRUS Alloy Wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|Front track
|63.5 in.
|63.5 in.
|63.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|72.1 cu.ft.
|72.1 cu.ft.
|72.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4008 lbs.
|4153 lbs.
|4147 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|33.3 cu.ft.
|33.3 cu.ft.
|33.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|Length
|190.5 in.
|190.5 in.
|190.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3300 lbs.
|3300 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|8.3 in.
|8.3 in.
|Height
|63.1 in.
|63.1 in.
|63.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|134.9 cu.ft.
|134.9 cu.ft.
|134.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.8 in.
|110.8 in.
|110.8 in.
|Width
|73.3 in.
|73.3 in.
|73.3 in.
|Rear track
|62.2 in.
|62.2 in.
|62.2 in.
|Gross weight
|no
|5300 lbs.
|5258 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|no
|1147 lbs.
|1111 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|235/50R V tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|235/55R V tires
|no
|no
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the XC70
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|no
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|no
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,050
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2015 Volvo XC70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90
- Volvo V60 2020
- 2021 XC90