Used 2015 Volvo XC70 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 XC70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG202021
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.314.5/444.0 mi.333.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG202021
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.2 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5600 rpm300 hp @ 5600 rpm240 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemnoyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionnoyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
Proximity Packageyesnono
Platinumyesyesyes
Polestaryesyesno
Climate Packageyesyesyes
Technology Packageyesyesyes
Protection Packageyesyesyes
Premier Plusnoyesyes
Premiernonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
8 total speakersyesyesyes
200 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
remote trunk releasenoyesyes
cargo area lightnoyesyes
wood trim on center consolenoyesno
wood trim on doorsnoyesno
alloy and leather trim on shift knobnoyesyes
retained accessory powernoyesyes
Rear floor matsnoyesyes
front and rear reading lightsnoyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesyes
wood trim on dashnoyesno
alloy trim on dashnonoyes
alloy trim on doorsnonoyes
alloy trim on center consolenonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsnoyesyes
remote window operationnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
Dual Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locksyesyesyes
Harmon Kardon Premium Soundyesnono
Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Heated Front Seatsyesyesyes
Integrated Navigationyesnono
Convenience Packageyesnono
Accessory Prep Cablenoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningnoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
leatheryesyesno
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnono
folding with storage center armrestnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
Active Dual Xenon Headlights w/Washersyesyesyes
18" ZEPHYRUS Alloy Wheelnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
Front track63.5 in.63.5 in.63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.72.1 cu.ft.72.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4008 lbs.4153 lbs.4147 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.33.3 cu.ft.33.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Length190.5 in.190.5 in.190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.3 in.8.3 in.
Height63.1 in.63.1 in.63.1 in.
EPA interior volume134.9 cu.ft.134.9 cu.ft.134.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width73.3 in.73.3 in.73.3 in.
Rear track62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Gross weightno5300 lbs.5258 lbs.
Maximum payloadno1147 lbs.1111 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Hazel, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Espresso Brown, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Espresso Brown, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
235/50R V tiresyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelnoyesyes
235/55R V tiresnonoyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionnoyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionnoyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,050
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Starting MSRP
$36,900
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
