Used 2012 Volvo XC70 T6 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 XC70
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Packages
Climate Package w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Climate Package w/Dual Two-stage Child Booster Seatsyes
Premier Plusyes
Technology Packageyes
Platinumyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rubber Floor Matsyes
Integrated Navigation Systemyes
Plastic Cargo Compartment Matyes
Navigation Prepyes
Personal Car Communicatoryes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seatsyes
Portable Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Lightyes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4152 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height63.1 in.
EPA interior volume134.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Espresso Brown, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/50R V tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
