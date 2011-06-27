  1. Home
Used 2012 Volvo XC70 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 XC70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,950
See XC70 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$39,100
See XC70 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG2120
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyes
mechanical center differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/462.5 mi.314.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2120
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6400 rpm300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Rear fixed headrestsyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Premieryesno
Climate Package w/Heated Rear Seatsyesyes
Premier Plusyesyes
Platinumyesyes
Climate Package w/Dual Two-stage Child Booster Seatsyesyes
Technology Packageyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
8 total speakersyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
video monitoryesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
DVD playeryesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesno
alloy trim on doorsyesno
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesno
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
wood trim on center consolenoyes
wood trim on doorsnoyes
wood trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Rubber Floor Matsyesyes
Integrated Navigation Systemyesyes
Plastic Cargo Compartment Matyesyes
Navigation Prepyesyes
Personal Car Communicatoryesyes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyesyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seatsyesyes
Portable Navigation Systemyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front head room38.8 in.37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front hip room54.8 in.54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
clothyesno
leathernoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Rear head room38.6 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Lightyesyes
18" ZEPHYRUS Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Front track63.5 in.63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.72.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4147 lbs.4152 lbs.
Gross weight5258 lbs.5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.33.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Length190.5 in.190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.3 in.
Height63.1 in.63.1 in.
EPA interior volume134.9 cu.ft.134.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.110.0 in.
Width73.3 in.73.3 in.
Rear track62.2 in.61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Espresso Brown, leather
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Espresso Brown, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesno
All season tiresyesyes
215/65R V tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
235/50R V tiresnoyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See XC70 InventorySee XC70 Inventory

