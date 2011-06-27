  1. Home
Used 2010 Volvo XC70 T6 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 XC70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/388.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower281 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Packages
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Personal Car Communicator (PCC)yes
Portable Navigation Systemyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)yes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Metallic Paintyes
Power Glass Moonroofyes
Premium Electric Silver Metallic Paintyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Light (ABL)yes
Measurements
Front track63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4153 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height63.1 in.
EPA interior volume134.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice White
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/50R V tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles