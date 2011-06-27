Used 2010 Volvo XC70 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2010 XC70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,800
Starting MSRP
$37,950
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG1818
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/388.5 mi.296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.2 l
Horsepower281 hp @ 5600 rpm235 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Rear fixed headrestsyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
Packages
Climate Packageyesyes
Technology Packageyesyes
Multimedia Packageyesyes
Convenience Packageyesyes
Premium Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesno
Climate controlyesyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesyes
wood trim on doorsyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
wood trim on dashyesno
interior air filtrationyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Personal Car Communicator (PCC)yesyes
Portable Navigation Systemyesyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)yesyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seatsnoyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
leatheryesno
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front hip room54.8 in.54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
clothnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Exterior Options
Metallic Paintyesyes
Power Glass Moonroofyesno
Premium Electric Silver Metallic Paintyesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyes
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Light (ABL)yesyes
17" Sargas Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresnoyes
Measurements
Front track63.5 in.63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.72.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4153 lbs.4147 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.33.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Length190.5 in.190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.3 in.
Height63.1 in.63.1 in.
EPA interior volume134.9 cu.ft.134.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width73.3 in.73.3 in.
Rear track62.2 in.62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice White
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Black
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Sandstone Beige, cloth
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
235/50R V tiresyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyes
215/65R V tiresnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
