Used 2010 Volvo XC70 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|viscous center differential
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|296.0/388.5 mi.
|296.0/407.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|281 hp @ 5600 rpm
|235 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|Climate Package
|yes
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|yes
|Multimedia Package
|yes
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|yes
|Premium Package
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|Personal Car Communicator (PCC)
|yes
|yes
|Portable Navigation System
|yes
|yes
|Sirius Satellite Radio
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)
|yes
|yes
|Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seats
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|cloth
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|Rear head room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.6 in.
|34.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|Metallic Paint
|yes
|yes
|Power Glass Moonroof
|yes
|no
|Premium Electric Silver Metallic Paint
|yes
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|yes
|Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Light (ABL)
|yes
|yes
|17" Sargas Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tires
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|Front track
|63.5 in.
|63.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|72.1 cu.ft.
|72.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4153 lbs.
|4147 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|33.3 cu.ft.
|33.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|Length
|190.5 in.
|190.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3300 lbs.
|3300 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|8.3 in.
|Height
|63.1 in.
|63.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|134.9 cu.ft.
|134.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.8 in.
|110.8 in.
|Width
|73.3 in.
|73.3 in.
|Rear track
|62.2 in.
|62.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|235/50R V tires
|yes
|no
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|215/65R V tires
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,800
|Free Maintenance
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
