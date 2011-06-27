  1. Home
Used 2009 Volvo XC70 T6 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 XC70
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower281 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.
Length190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3307 lbs.
Curb weight4092 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height63.0 in.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone Beige, cloth
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
235/55R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
