Used 2007 Volvo XC70 Wagon Consumer Reviews
2007, The Best Year for XC70
My current 2007 XC70 is my second; the first was 2004. All prior model year problems (e.g. transmission) seem to have been fixed on the 2005-2007 model years and '07 was the last year before Ford made Volvo cost reduce the vehicle and substitute the problematic Mitsubishi OEM T6 engine for Volvo's bulletproof 2.5T. I now have 195K miles on this car and, after looking unsuccessfully to find a replacement that I like as well or better, decided to refurbish this unit with new strut assemblies, control arms and ball joints and CV axle assemblies in the front and new shocks in the rear. Prior repairs had been limited to replacing the steering wheel position sensor "clock spring" at 148K, fuel rail pressure sensor at around 160K, and the front oxygen sensor at 170K. I also completed a tune up with new plugs and coil packs and I replaced the engine temperature sensor and thermostat assembly because MPG readings were intermittently lower than the usual 19-20 city 25-26 highway. An easy, inexpensive project for us home gamer wanna be mechanics. Now, at almost 195K miles, the car starts, runs, and drives down the road as new. Seats still look practically new. The chassis is tight and free of rattles. All in all, a very solid and well built vehicle - very comfortable, big storage in back, and tight if not razor sharp European style handling. I particularly admire the 2.5T engine. Torque peak at 1,900 rpm is right at 55mph where you need it for passing. Light boost turbo maintains power at altitude, yet runs nicely on US regular 87 octane gas - unlike Mercedes, Audi, etc. Good sound system, comfortable seats, intuitive controls, great visibility, sure handling, and higher ride height that makes for easier in/out for us older guys plus eliminates annoying scrapes in front while parking (and you northerners don't plow snow with the front bumper unless it's well over six inches). My only niggle with this vehicle is road noise which can be an issue with most aggressive tread patterns. Pirelli's P7 AS plus and, just recently, Bridgestone's Turanza Serenity - both highly rated Grand Touring tires - are as quiet as they come with crisp handling and commendable grip in all conditions. However, I was disappointed in the durability of the Pirelli, the quieter of the two, so recently switched to the Bridgestone Serenity. We shall see how well they hold up as they age in terms of noise level. I've considered a newer xc70, but learned that about one in 25 of Volvo's 3.2 six cyl motors bought in from Mitsubishi experiences excessive oil burn, leading to ring & piston only (no cyl wall scoring) or total engine replacement. Volvo dealers might tell you that Volvo offers a 4yr/48K mile extended powertrain warranty if you buy a used unit from a dealer; otherwise, good luck. To those thinking about buying a 2005-2007 XC70 used, I would say this: Plan on spending $3-4 thousand in refurbishment cost at around 175-180k miles, including front suspension refresh and all the key sensors - fuel rail pressure, engine temp sensor (comes with thermostat assy as a kit), and both oxygen sensors in the exhaust string. With these preventive failure points covered, it will likely serve you well for a long time to come. Otherwise, you can buy a 2015.5 or 2016 XC70 with the award winning low boost 2.0L 4 cyl engine, which is based on Ford's 2.0 liter block. That is a Volvo engineered engine that I look forward to owning as soon as I can get the right 2016 xc70 unit for under $20K. Finally, if you read the owner blogs Dealers are often referred to as "the Stealership". I've found them capable but very expensive. Could be worse if you have a Mercedes or Audi. I've found an excellent Indy nearby who works with me by letting me source parts (OEM manufacturer without the Volvo label) myself from FCP Euro or Eeuroparts.
(Almost) Everything a Car Should Be
I have owned two of this generation of the Volvo XC70. I upgraded from a 2001 to a 2007 to gain electronic stability control, a more powerful and cleaner running engine, and the Haldex AWD. The only reliability problem I have had in the 11 years since my first XC70 was delivered was a bad transmission in the 01. It covered by warranty, and at no point was I unable to drive the vehicle - even once it became obvious the transmission was going (it simply became loud and clunky).
Go for it!
I bought this car with 99,600 miles on it and paid $9,995, capitalizing on its fairly low resale value. Since then, I've put over 31,000 miles on it in just a year. While my fuel economy has not been impressive, especially coming from a 2011 Outback, I have been impressed with what the XC70 has to offer. Mid-way through the first year I was hit with some high repair costs, as a rear wheel bearing, front ball joint and a tie rod needed to be replaced. I was initially upset, but once I got the car back all of the things that annoyed me driving it had been fixed! Sometimes ignorance is not bliss. Who knew? This past summer I was living/working in Montana, and took this thing on countless miles of forest service backroads. It handled things I honestly thought it wouldn't be able too, including an accidental trip on a 4WD only road. If you're looking at this year range for an Outback or XC70, I would recommend the Volvo. You can get a lot more for your money in terms of packaging, material quality and comfort. However, be ready to spend more time as the gas station using premium and the potential for higher maintenance costs. That being said, I have had no real issues in a year and a lot of the maintenance is easy enough to do on your own and save tons of money. Two year update: Somehow this car has gotten better with age. Now with 150K on the odometer, it honestly drives better than the day I got it. I had to replace the rear suspension at the beginning of the summer but with the car being 10 years old and me constantly overloading it, I wasn't surprised. I would 100% buy this car again and am putting off getting a new outback because I love it so much. Go for it!
Gas and Tires
solid ,no mechanical fault with 36000k I get 19 to 21 in winter and sum.20 to 24,5 all hwy drive,you get better mpg at 77 then 74 or 65 ,uses more 68 to 74
Glad I chose the XC70
After thinking about it for a long time, I narrowed down my choice of cars to the XC70, Honda Element and Outback. Drove all 3 back to back. Bought the 2007 XC70 with 30k miles for a great price, especially with a trade-in of my 16 year old Toyota 4-runner! I thought there was not comparison between the Volvo and the Outback....I know the Outback has a good reputation, but the XC70 has blown me away (imagine moving from a 1993 4-runner to a 2007 XC70). It is such a joy to drive, and although I can't compare it to other cars in its class, I think it handles and rides incredibly. It is so solid and quiet and the interior is like sitting in your favorite leather chair.
