  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC70
  4. Used 2004 Volvo XC70
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Volvo XC70 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 XC70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,810
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,810
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,810
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,810
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,810
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,810
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,810
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,810
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,810
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,810
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,810
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3699 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height61.5 in.
Wheel base108.8 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,810
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Taupe
  • Beige/Light Sand
  • Graphite
  • Taupe/Brown
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,810
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/65R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,810
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,810
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
