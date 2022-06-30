Skip to main content
2023 Volvo XC60 Recharge T8 Ultimate Bright Specs & Features

More about the 2023 XC60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,950
Engine TypePlug-in hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28 MPG
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe63 MPGe
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Combined MPG28 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.66/60 MPGe
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe63 MPGe
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.36 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.50
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.5.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typePlug-in hybrid
Horsepower455 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque523 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length185.4 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.9 in.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Curb weight4,689 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Silver Dawn Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Bright Dusk Metallic
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Amber, premium leather
  • Blond, premium leather
  • Midnight Zinc, sueded microfiber
  • Maroon Brown, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Premium leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensors w/side sensingyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/45R20 tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
4-Corner Air Suspension +$1,800
Packages
Polestar +$1,345
Protection Package +$360
Protection Package Premier +$720
Climate Package +$750
Climate Package +$750
Interior Options
Integrated Booster Seats +$500
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound +$3,200
Luggage Cover +$330
Exterior Options
Load Bars +$365
Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel +$155
Running Boards +$1,525
Power Operated Tailgate +$200
21" 5-V Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$800
Retractable Trailer Hitch +$1,585
20" 6-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$0
22" 5-Double Spoke Matt Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$1,475
Front and Rear Mud Flaps +$205
Inventory

