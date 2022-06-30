2023 Volvo XC60 Recharge T8 Plus Dark Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,450
|Engine Type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28 MPG
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|63 MPGe
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Combined MPG
|28 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|66/60 MPGe
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|63 MPGe
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|36 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|50
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|5.0 hr.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.8 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|523 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|185.4 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.3 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.9 in.
|Height
|65.2 in.
|Wheel base
|112.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|63.3 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Curb weight
|4,689 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|Front hip room
|56.4 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear power adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|290 watts stereo output
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors w/side sensing
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/55R19 tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Polestar
|+$1,345
|Protection Package
|+$360
|Protection Package Premier
|+$720
|Climate Package
|+$750
|Climate Package
|+$750
|Interior Options
|Integrated Booster Seats
|+$500
|Luggage Cover
|+$330
|Harman Kardon Premium Sound
|+$800
|Air Purifier
|+$250
|Exterior Options
|Load Bars
|+$365
|Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
|+$155
|Running Boards
|+$1,525
|Power Operated Tailgate
|+$200
|Retractable Trailer Hitch
|+$1,585
|20" 6-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
|+$800
|20" 5-Y Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
|+$800
|Front and Rear Mud Flaps
|+$205
