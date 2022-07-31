2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression Extended Range Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,750
|Engine Type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28 MPG
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|63 MPGe
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|28/28 MPG
|Combined MPG
|28 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|526.4/526.4 mi.
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|66/60 MPGe
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|63 MPGe
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|35 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|50
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|5.0 hr.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.8 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|523 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|185.4 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.3 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.9 in.
|Height
|65.3 in.
|Wheel base
|112.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|133.0 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|29.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|63.3 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Curb weight
|4,651 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|Front hip room
|56.4 in.
|Leatherette/cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|290 watts stereo output
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Video monitor
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/60R18 tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Advanced Package
|+$2,500
|Protection Package Premier
|+$700
|Protection Package
|+$360
|Climate Package
|+$750
|Climate Package
|+$750
|Interior Options
|Integrated Booster Seats
|+$500
|Protective Grille Steel
|+$510
|Eyeglass Holder
|+$85
|Harman Kardon Premium Sound
|+$800
|Luggage Cover
|+$330
|Exterior Options
|Power Operated Tailgate
|+$200
|22" 10-Spoke Black Wheels w/All-Season Tires
|+$5,050
|HomeLink
|+$705
|Foldable Trailer Hitch
|+$1,585
|22" 5-Spoke Black Wheel w/All-Season Tires
|+$5,050
|Load Bars
|+$365
|Mud Flaps
|+$205
|Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
|+$155
|Running Boards
|+$1,525
|Illuminated Tailgate Plate
|+$670
|19" 5-Y Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
|+$800
|20" 5-Y Spoke Graphite Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
|+$1,000
Related 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression Extended Range info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Titan 2012
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2001
- Used Subaru BRZ 2016
- Used Lexus LS 500 1995
- Used Toyota Venza 2013
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Hyundai Equus 2015
- Used Ram Dakota 2003
- Used BMW X4 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- INFINITI QX80 2022
- MINI Convertible 2023
- 2022 RS 5
- 2023 Audi RS 5 News
- 2022 V60
- 2022 Metris
- Nissan Z 2023
- 2021 RX 450HL
- 2021 Polestar 2
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Corvette 2022
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- Chevrolet Equinox 2022
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2022
- 2022 Chevrolet Malibu
- Chevrolet Bolt EV 2022
- 2022 Traverse
- 2022 Chevrolet Trax
- 2022 Chevrolet Spark
- 2022 Silverado 2500HD
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 Audi RS 5 News
- 2023 Honda Accord News
- 2023 Acura MDX News
- 2023 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2023 BMW X5 News
Recommended
- Ram 1500 2011 Quad Cab Review
- Used Toyota Pickup Pacifica Ca
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2016 Crew Cab Review
- Rolls-Royce Dawn 2017 Pictures
- Used Tesla Roadster Stone Mountain Ga
Other models
- New Cadillac Escalade for Sale in San Gabriel, CA
- New Audi E-Tron-S for Sale in High Point, NC
- Used Rivian R1T in Mountain View, CA
- New Buick Encore for Sale in Grand Junction, CO
- New Jeep Renegade for Sale in Sheboygan, WI
- New Jeep Grand-Cherokee-Wk for Sale in San Clemente, CA
- New GMC Sierra-3500Hd for Sale in Fort Wayne, IN
- New Ford Transit-Cargo-Van for Sale in Coconut Creek, FL
- New Audi E-Tron-Gt for Sale in Lawrence, KS
- New Audi Q3 for Sale in Shawnee, OK
- New Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale in Meriden, CT
- New GMC Sierra-2500Hd for Sale in Northbrook, IL
- New Nissan Pathfinder for Sale in Jupiter, FL
- New Ford Escape-Plug-In-Hybrid for Sale in Melbourne, FL
- New Audi A4-Allroad for Sale in San Ramon, CA
- New Acura TLX for Sale in East Orange, NJ
- New Subaru WRX for Sale in Wilson, NC
- Used Nissan Xterra in Sunnyvale, CA
- New Honda Cr-V-Hybrid for Sale in Galveston, TX
- New Hyundai Kona-Electric for Sale in Duncanville, TX
- New Mini Countryman for Sale in Wenatchee, WA
- New Volkswagen Jetta for Sale in Pharr, TX
- New Volkswagen Arteon for Sale in Stow, OH
- New Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale in Plainfield, IL
- New Toyota Avalon for Sale in Lawrence, KS
- New Kia Sportage-Hybrid for Sale in Nicholasville, KY
- New Cadillac XT6 for Sale in Downey, CA
- New Kia Stinger for Sale in Plant City, FL
- New Hyundai Sonata-Hybrid for Sale in Palm Springs, CA
- New Kia Carnival for Sale in Minnetonka, MN