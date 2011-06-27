2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,500
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|415 hp @ n/a rpm
|Torque
|494 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear power adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Protection Package Premier
|+$670
|Protection Package
|+$340
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|1460 watts stereo output
|yes
|19 total speakers
|yes
|Bowers & Wilkins premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Integrated Booster Seats
|+$500
|Eyeglass Holder
|+$80
|Luggage Cover
|+$295
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather/cloth
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|Front hip room
|56.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Mud Flaps
|+$200
|Power Operated Tailgate
|+$200
|Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
|+$145
|Running Boards
|+$1,250
|22" 5-Y Spoke CNC Machined Black Alloy Wheels
|+$800
|Illuminated Tailgate Plate
|+$560
|Protective Grille Steel
|+$480
|Foldable Trailer Hitch
|+$1,525
|Load Bars
|+$345
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|29.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Height
|65.3 in.
|Length
|185.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|63.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.3 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.9 in.
|Wheel base
|112.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|255/40R V tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
