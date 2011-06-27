  1. Home
2022 Volvo XC60 B5 Inscription Specs & Features

More about the 2022 XC60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,150
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)413.6/526.4 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower247 hp @ 5400 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Protection Package Premier +$670
Advanced Package +$2,050
Protection Package +$340
Climate Package +$750
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
14 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound +$3,200
Integrated Booster Seats +$500
Eyeglass Holder +$80
Luggage Cover +$295
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.0 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Power Operated Tailgate +$200
22" 10-Spoke Black Wheels w/All-Season Tires +$4,705
Protective Grille Steel +$480
Foldable Trailer Hitch +$1,525
22" 5-Spoke Black Wheel w/All-Season Tires +$4,705
Load Bars +$345
Mud Flaps +$200
Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel +$145
Running Boards +$1,250
Illuminated Tailgate Plate +$560
20" 5-Multi Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$800
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4037 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height65.3 in.
Length185.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.9 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice White
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Pine Grey Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Silver Dawn Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Maroon Brown, premium leather
  • Midnight Zinc, sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Blond, premium leather
  • Amber, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Other models