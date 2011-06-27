  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC60
  4. 2021 Volvo XC60
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription Features & Specs

More about the 2021 XC60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,500
See XC60 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)394.8/526.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Advanced Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,500
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,500
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Air Quality w/Advanced Air Cleaneryes
Integrated Booster Seatsyes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Soundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,500
20" Inscription Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.
Angle of departure25.5 degrees
Length184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4105 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Height65.3 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Exterior Colors
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Pine Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Zinc, sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Maroon, premium leather
  • Blond, premium leather
  • Amber, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
