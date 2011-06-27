  1. Home
2020 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum Features & Specs

More about the 2020 XC60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)413.6/545.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
$40,150
Premium Packageyes
Advanced Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,150
220 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
$40,150
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheelyes
Integrated Booster Seatsyes
Black Headlining & Sport Steering Wheelyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$40,150
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,150
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,150
20" Momentum Wheelsyes
19" Momentum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.
Angle of departure25.5 degrees
Length184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4105 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Height65.3 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$40,150
Exterior Colors
  • Ice White
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Pine Grey Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Blond, leather
  • Amber, leather
  • Maroon, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

