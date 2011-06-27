Used 2017 Volvo XC60 SUV Consumer Reviews
stylish
I've own my 2017 xc60 about 3months, I really enjoy the safety and comfort. The ride is firm but not obtrusive, I enjoy the bluetooth for my music. i'm still getting use to the size of the vehicle as I came out of a Volvo s40. a long road trip is in the future. I just finished a 1000, mile trip gas mileage avg 24mpg and it runs on regular a plus. I love the great visibility and road handling. I now would recommend a Volvo XC60 to anyone looking for a great Suv this truck swallowed up all my luggage and great plus three additional adults in comfort.
Settling in for many years of ownership
My 2017 XC60 T5 Dynamic has been a great car. I bought it after having my 2011 VW Touareg TDI bought back after the whole Dieselgate situation about a year and a half ago. My old car had some pretty significant reliability issues, and having this car consistently perform without any issues or unexpected problems has been a breath of fresh air. Specifically, the car is a great long distance cruiser - set it on cruise control at around 70 MPH and it will easily achieve 30 MPG on regular fuel. Compared to the vehicles I was cross shopping, the comparably low cost of ownership/operation ultimately made the decision easy for me. I test drove BMWs, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi products but all of them had questionable reliability and operating costs that were, in my opinion, not worth the extra effort and cost. The front seats are exceptionally comfortable, but being a taller and frankly larger driver, the rear seat legroom behind my seating position is not as generous as it would be in some larger competitors. I have had the car serviced once, and only two other visits to the dealership to have the coolant levels topped off and a styling accessory installed. I do have to say that after about 18 months of ownership, my only complaint has been a seemingly sharp decline in resale value, and jealousy looking at the newer XC60s, but I plan on holding on to this car for quite a while and the potential for high-mileage and long-term ownership has kept me driving my car.
I had such high hopes....
1500 miles driven so far...encountered three issues (all were "reset" by turning the car on and off again.) First, the power lock on the driver side door decided not to function one day, but hasn't repeated yet. During a heavy rain, the auto folding mirrors would not fold back out after turning the car on and off several times. It later reset after being parked for an hour and I was told by the dealer to push the left and right mirror command buttons at the same time which should cause the mirrors to fold out if they are stuck. Best of all, I believe the parking break malfunctioned, triggering the check engine light to come on and the car to be undriveable. After I safely rolled into a parking lot and turned the care off and on it appears to be fixed for the time being. I'll be making my first trip to the service department before I make my second car payment! There are some good things: Acceleration is great for a 4 cylinder and size of the car; Tons of cargo space + panoramic sun roof made for some luxury car camping; Very comfortable (and great gas mileage at about 30 mpg) on a 8 hour road trip; Bluetooth integration is fairly seamless (wishing the car had apple play) and the navigation system has a very nice feature where the next turn displays in the instrument panel so you don't have to keep looking back at the screen. There are many things I really love about this car, but the reliability issues have me feeling pretty disappointed. I'm glad I leased.
After 1300 miles, learning more about my XC60
Just completed first couple of long trips .... so now willing to document my thoughts on my new 2017 XC60 (last year of the generation). Pro's: a) seats are really comfortable (this is a renowned attribute, but I can confirm); b) fuel economy is decent (averaging 25mpg so far); c) plenty of good features (heated steering wheel, ability to start the car from my iPhone etc). d) build quality seems good - nice thunk when closing door etc. Con's: a) handling is just OK; b) heated front windshield has annoyingly visible heating wires; c) infotainment and instrument panel is definitely showing it's age ... one example, no ability to see phone messages; no ability to change speed display to km/h (would have been useful when driving to Montreal)
VOLVO XC60 T6 DYNAMIC, 2017
Good mid size SUV, but $$$! Pros: all-wheel-drive, four-cylinder engines is powerful, regular gas a big plus, good MPG for this size, cabin is comfortable. Good road handling and modest cargo space. Cons : Noisy drive, hard suspension, small display screen for navigation and system control, outdated knob operated, is not touch screen and isn't user friendly. feels less luxurious than the same $$$ rivals.
