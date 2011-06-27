Used 2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves20
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Proximity Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Inscription Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Harmon Kardon Premium Soundyes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)yes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locksyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" Lesath Diamond Cut Wheelsyes
18" Leda Diamond Cut Wheelsyes
20" Titania Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4251 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length182.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.4 in.
EPA interior volume132.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.2 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Rich Java Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Ice White
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Blonde/Off-Black, leather
  • Hazel Brown/Off-Black, leather
  • Off-Black, premium leather
  • Marble White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
