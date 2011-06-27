Used 2015 Volvo XC60 3.2 Platinum Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.0/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|Climate Package
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|Platinum
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|650 watts stereo output
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|Accessory Prep Cable
|yes
|Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)
|yes
|Sensus Connected Touch w/Navigation
|yes
|Luggage Compartment Cover
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locks
|yes
|Sensus Connected Touch w/o Navigation
|yes
|Integrated Navigation
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.2 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|Running Boards & Mud Flaps
|yes
|Exterior Styling Kit - Silver
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|Exterior Styling Kit - Iron Stone
|yes
|Active Dual Xenon Headlights w/Headlight Washers
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|Maximum cargo capacity
|67.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4251 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|30.8 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|22.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|27.0 degrees
|Length
|182.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.1 in.
|Height
|67.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|132.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.2 in.
|Width
|74.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/60R H tires
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,350
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
