Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier Features & Specs

More about the 2015 XC60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Premieryes
Inscription Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory Prep Cableyes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)yes
Sensus Connected Touch w/Navigationyes
Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locksyes
Sensus Connected Touch w/o Navigationyes
Integrated Navigationyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Running Boards & Mud Flapsyes
Exterior Styling Kit - Silveryes
Trailer Hitchyes
Exterior Styling Kit - Iron Stoneyes
Active Dual Xenon Headlights w/Headlight Washersyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4041 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length182.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.4 in.
EPA interior volume132.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.2 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Rich Java Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Blonde/Off-Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R H tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
