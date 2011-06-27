  1. Home
Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Volvo Ocean Race Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2015 XC60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,750
See XC60 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,750
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,750
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,750
Platinumyes
Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,750
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
650 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,750
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,750
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,750
Quick Fold Front Passenger Seatyes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)yes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locksyes
Accessory Prep Cable for Rear Park Camerayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,750
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,750
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,750
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4043 lbs.
Gross weight5140 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees
Maximum payload950 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length182.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.4 in.
EPA interior volume132.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.2 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,750
Exterior Colors
  • Ocean Blue II
Interior Colors
  • Blonde/Off-Black, premium leather
  • Off-Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,750
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R H tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,750
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See XC60 Inventory

