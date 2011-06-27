  1. Home
Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Volvo Ocean Race Features & Specs

Overview
$43,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$43,850
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$43,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$43,850
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
$43,850
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
$43,850
Proximity Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$43,850
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$43,850
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$43,850
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$43,850
Accessory Prep Cable for Rear Park Camerayes
Harmon Kardon Premium Soundyes
Quick Fold Front Passenger Seatyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locksyes
Convenience Packageyes
Instrumentation
$43,850
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$43,850
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
$43,850
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
$43,850
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4277 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length182.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.4 in.
EPA interior volume132.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.2 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
$43,850
Exterior Colors
  • Ocean Blue II
Interior Colors
  • Blonde/Off-Black, premium leather
  • Off-Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$43,850
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R H tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$43,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$43,850
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles