  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC60
  4. Used 2014 Volvo XC60
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Volvo XC60 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 XC60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,850
See XC60 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$41,550
See XC60 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$45,800
See XC60 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG212020
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
descent controlnoyesyes
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.314.5/444.0 mi.314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG212020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm354 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6200 rpm300 hp @ 5600 rpm325 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
self-leveling headlightsnonoyes
adaptive headlightsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Premieryesnono
Premier Plusyesyesyes
Platinumyesyesyes
Climate Packageyesyesyes
Technology Packageyesyesyes
Sport Packageyesyesno
Inscription Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
8 total speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Accessory Prep Cableyesyesyes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)yesyesyes
Heated Front Seatsyesyesyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locksyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
clothyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
sport front seatsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Rear head room39.5 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Active Dual Xenon Headlights w/Headlight Washersyesyesno
20" AVIOR Alloy Wheelnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Front track64.3 in.64.3 in.64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.67.4 cu.ft.67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4012 lbs.4225 lbs.4225 lbs.
Gross weight5190 lbs.5380 lbs.5380 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.30.8 cu.ft.30.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees22.0 degrees22.0 degrees
Maximum payload1178 lbs.1155 lbs.1155 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees27.0 degrees27.0 degrees
Length182.8 in.182.8 in.182.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.9.1 in.9.1 in.
Height67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
EPA interior volume132.7 cu.ft.132.7 cu.ft.132.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.2 in.109.2 in.109.2 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Rear track62.4 in.62.4 in.62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Exterior Colors
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Rich Java Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Rich Java Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Passion Red
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Hazel Brown, leather
  • Marble White, premium leather
  • Off-Black, premium leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Off-Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
235/60R H tiresyesyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
255/45R20 105V tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Starting MSRP
$41,550
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See XC60 InventorySee XC60 InventorySee XC60 Inventory

Related Used 2014 Volvo XC60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles