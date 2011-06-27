Used 2014 Volvo XC60 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|21
|20
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|descent control
|no
|yes
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.0/481.0 mi.
|314.5/444.0 mi.
|314.5/444.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|325 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|354 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 6200 rpm
|300 hp @ 5600 rpm
|325 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|38.4 ft.
|38.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|no
|no
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|no
|no
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Premier
|yes
|no
|no
|Premier Plus
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Platinum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Inscription Package
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Accessory Prep Cable
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Rear head room
|39.5 in.
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.8 in.
|53.8 in.
|53.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Active Dual Xenon Headlights w/Headlight Washers
|yes
|yes
|no
|20" AVIOR Alloy Wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Front track
|64.3 in.
|64.3 in.
|64.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|67.4 cu.ft.
|67.4 cu.ft.
|67.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4012 lbs.
|4225 lbs.
|4225 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5190 lbs.
|5380 lbs.
|5380 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|30.8 cu.ft.
|30.8 cu.ft.
|30.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|Angle of approach
|22.0 degrees
|22.0 degrees
|22.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1178 lbs.
|1155 lbs.
|1155 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|27.0 degrees
|27.0 degrees
|27.0 degrees
|Length
|182.8 in.
|182.8 in.
|182.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3300 lbs.
|3300 lbs.
|3300 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.1 in.
|9.1 in.
|9.1 in.
|Height
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|132.7 cu.ft.
|132.7 cu.ft.
|132.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.2 in.
|109.2 in.
|109.2 in.
|Width
|74.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|Rear track
|62.4 in.
|62.4 in.
|62.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|235/60R H tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|255/45R20 105V tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,850
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
