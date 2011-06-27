Used 2012 Volvo XC60 T6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Climate Packageyes
Premier Plusyes
Technology Packageyes
Platinumyes
Dynamic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
160-watt audio outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Classic Walnut Wood Inlaysyes
Rubber Floor Matsyes
Plastic Cargo Matyes
Integrated Navigation Systemyes
Navigation Prepyes
Classic Walnut Wood Steering Wheelyes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Keyless Drive w/Personal Car Communicatoryes
Portable Navigation Systemyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Active Dual Xenon Headlightsyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4225 lbs.
Gross weight5380 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees
Maximum payload1155 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length182.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base108.2 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice White
  • Terra Bronze Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Saville Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone Beige/Espresso, leather
  • Anthracite Black, leather
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
235/60R18 103H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
