Used 2011 Volvo XC60 T6 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 XC60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Sill Moldingyes
Integrated Navigation Systemyes
Navigation Prepyes
Nordic Light Oak Center Stackyes
Personal Car Communicatoryes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seatsyes
Interior Styling Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Lightyes
Running Boards & Mud Flapsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Exterior Styling Kityes
Side Scuff Plateyes
Rear Skid Plateyes
Front Bumper Baryes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4236 lbs.
Gross weight5380 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees
Maximum payload1144 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length182.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base108.2 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Terra Bronze Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
  • Sandstone Beige/Espresso, leather
  • Anthracite Black, leather
  • Anthracite Black/Lemon Green, leather
Tires & Wheels
235/60R18 103H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
