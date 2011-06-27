  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC60
  4. Used 2011 Volvo XC60
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Volvo XC60 3.2 R-Design Features & Specs

More about the 2011 XC60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,600
See XC60 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,600
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Illuminated Sill Moldingyes
Integrated Navigation Systemyes
Navigation Prepyes
Personal Car Communicatoryes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,600
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4060 lbs.
Gross weight5355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Maximum payload1295 lbs.
Length182.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base108.2 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmic White Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Ice White
  • Savile Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • R-Design Black/Beige, leather
  • R-Design Beige/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,600
255/45R20 tiresyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See XC60 Inventory

Related Used 2011 Volvo XC60 3.2 R-Design info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles