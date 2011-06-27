  1. Home
Used 2011 Volvo XC60 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 XC60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG191921
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 50000 mi.5 yr./ 50000 mi.5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
descent controlyesyesno
Center limited slip differentialyesyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/22 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/407.0 mi.314.5/407.0 mi.333.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG191921
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Torque325 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm325 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.2 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5600 rpm300 hp @ 5600 rpm240 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesno
self-leveling headlightsnoyesno
adaptive headlightsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Climate Packageyesyesyes
Technology Packageyesyesyes
Multimedia Packageyesyesyes
Convenience Packageyesyesyes
Premium Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
8 total speakersyesyesyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesnono
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Illuminated Sill Moldingyesyesyes
Integrated Navigation Systemyesyesyes
Navigation Prepyesyesyes
Nordic Light Oak Center Stackyesnoyes
Personal Car Communicatoryesyesyes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seatsyesyesyes
Interior Styling Kityesnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesno
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front hip room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
sport front seatsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.39.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Lightyesnoyes
Running Boards & Mud Flapsyesnoyes
Trailer Hitchyesnoyes
Exterior Styling Kityesnoyes
Side Scuff Plateyesnoyes
Rear Skid Plateyesnoyes
Front Bumper Baryesnoyes
18" Merac Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Front track64.3 in.64.3 in.64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.67.4 cu.ft.67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4236 lbs.4264 lbs.3958 lbs.
Gross weight5380 lbs.5380 lbs.5355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.30.8 cu.ft.30.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees22.0 degreesno
Maximum payload1144 lbs.1116 lbs.1397 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees27.0 degreesno
Length182.2 in.182.2 in.182.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.9.1 in.9.1 in.
Height67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Wheel base108.2 in.108.2 in.108.2 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Rear track62.4 in.62.4 in.62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Exterior Colors
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Terra Bronze Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Cosmic White Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Ice White
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Terra Bronze Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
  • Sandstone Beige/Espresso, leather
  • Anthracite Black, leather
  • Anthracite Black/Lemon Green, leather
  • R-Design Black/Beige, leather
  • R-Design Beige/Black, leather
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
  • Sandstone Beige/Espresso, leather
  • Anthracite Black, leather
  • Anthracite Black/Lemon Green, leather
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Sandstone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
235/60R18 103H tiresyesnono
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
255/45R20 tiresnoyesno
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
235/65R17 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 50000 mi.5 yr./ 50000 mi.5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 50000 mi.5 yr./ 50000 mi.5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
