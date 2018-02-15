5 star reviews: 60 %

4 star reviews: 14 %

3 star reviews: 16 %

2 star reviews: 5 %

1 star reviews: 5 %

Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 37 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Great car just - first year issues

Smitty8 , 10/23/2018

T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I love my new XC40 Rdesign- great looking car- great performance- comfortable- just in the shop too much. Picked mine up April 7- has been back to dealer 2 times making appt for 3rd visit- all software hardware issues with safety features- my issue is with ABS and Electronic Stability control- both go off and on everytime it is driven. Each time I take it to the dealership they fix the problem, 2 weeks later it pops up again- It's unfortunate- have purchased 8 brand new vehicles- Infiniti's Nissan's, Volkswagon- never had these issues- only regular maintenance- I really like the car- but it is a hassle and big inconvenience for a $45K vehicle- if the trend continues will probably be my last volvo-

4 out of 5 stars, An awesome compact SUV part 1

Raoul Watson , 01/11/2019

T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is the first Volvo I have ever owned in my life, my previous car was a 2015 Chevy Impala (see my review on the Impala). I always wanted a Volvo but always was apprehensive due to design and reliability reports from owners. The 2019 XC 40 however, seems to be a very solid crossover/SUV border lining a luxurious car. 1. Appearance: The 2019 Volvo XC 40 is a very handsome looking compact SUV. It is the smallest version of the Volvo SUV and it seems a good crossover for "SUV beginners" like me. I like the fact that it is not too tall which would make entry a challenge. Everything on the outside points to a very well thought off design. I was a little surprised that the placement of the side mirror on the side door is not a little bit further to the front. Because of this further back placement, when the driver looks at the side view mirror, there is a gap between the vehicle body and the mirror, which to me is a little annoying and takes a little getting used to. 2. Performance: The 2.0 liter turbocharged four cylinder 248-hp engine, 8 speed auto transmission is impressive. Just a little push on the gas and it goes from zero to sixty in about 7 seconds. The handling is nimble and almost sporty. The powertrain is quick and responsive but it has an annoying start and stop system. As with most newer cars, when you stop, the XC 40 idles the engine completely down to a point that the engine is shut off. This system would cause an abrupt jerking when restarting. The SUV would lurch forward when starting up from a stop light. It takes a while getting used to but I found out that it is better to release the brakes and wait two second before applying acceleration to avoid the lurching. 3. Safety: The XC 40 is loaded with the safety features found in luxury cars and as always, Volvo is synonymous with safety. ABS, traction, and stability control comes standard along with Volvo's City Safety package. This includes automatic emergency braking along with sensors to detect other vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other city perils in the vehicle’s path. It includes adaptive cruise control; forward collision warning; lane departure warning; blind spot warning (on the side mirrors); and rear cross-traffic alert making it the most complete crash avoidance system you can get. The optional Pilot Assist / driver assistance system is impressive. I tested it one evening and found that the system has good judgement identifying lane markings and responding to vehicles surrounding us. As a pilot I am not a stranger in trusting an "autopilot" system but with a car, because of the visualization interpretation, I would not be very comfortable trusting it 100%. For example, in NY the presence of highway construction means lanes are repainted so multiple crossing lanes would just confuse the pilot assist. So I would use it only on long distance good quality highways. The adaptive cruise control is convenient. It slows the vehicle during traffic slowdowns, and even stop the car to resume progress all on its own. With the addition of daylight running light of beautiful LEDs, all these safety features will give you a handsome insurance discount. 4. Ergonomics: In this department Volvo did not fare very well in my opinion. The human interface of the controls of this car is not always logical. For starters, the gear/transmission shifter it's horrible. It requires a two-step action. For example, to engage reverse or drive, one must move the gear selector twice; one to the back, then in the appropriate direction to select drive or reverse. This is extremely annoying during parking maneuvers and is very frustrating. Of course the argument could be that I should use the automated parking assistance but the shifter is just very unnatural for drivers. While you can operate almost every control from the steering wheel and the voice recognition is a nice addition, the central control screen is extremely convoluted and requires a high degree of learning curve. Coming from Volvo, particularly because it sees itself as a safety brand, the central control screen is just unsafe because it is almost impossible to operate safely while driving. There are too many unintuitive multiple taps, swipes and scrolls necessary to navigate the system. In addition, the system is awfully slow to respond. For example, changing a driver profile can take over a minute to load. If there are two things requiring a redesign, it would be the shifter and the control screen. The goal obviously should be to reduce the distraction and the precious seconds’ loss with eyes off the road to do basic functions as changing cabin temperature and audio source. --see continuation on part 2 (5. Interior and Comfort, 6. Technology)

5 out of 5 stars, Still love my little XC40 T5

Pam , 10/18/2018

T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The body style was what caught my eye initially and had seen it for the first time on a commercial of all things. Looked at other brands (Toyota, Honda, Subaru) before deciding I would at least like to see the XC40 in person. Once I test drove it, I was in love. It feels good driving it. I like a boxier body type but this is a little boxy with a punch of style. I've had mine now for 3 months and not one issue. I feel it has very good visibility and love the blind spot monitoring. The back up camera is good quality. Very good acceleration, shifts smoothly, more than enough power (no issues if I have to punch it) and good storage for the size of the vehicle. I wasn't after another Highlander so this was a good size for my needs. So far, I'm averaging 28.5 mpg. The console tablet I feel was very easy to get used to and use and I'm not the most tech savvy person. The interior is sleek and simple, and I mean simple in a VERY positive way....it is not busy. The LED lights are wonderful at night. I am not a younger driver but do not feel the T5 is not too youthful nor do I feel it is an "older person's" looking SUV. I feel it has a style of it's own and has a classy, fresh look. I did not opt for navigation so I cannot speak to this. The ride is very comfortable. I did not purchase the higher end XC40 but feel I have many, many, options that most brands would not offer unless you went with the top of the trim level line. Mine is black and a solid color. Cabin noise is minimal for a 4 cylinder unlike some other brands I test drove. Takes turns well and seems to hug the curves strongly. For what this vehicle was designed for, I feel it meets the goal very well. Very pleased with my purchase!

5 out of 5 stars, Incredible sporty SUV

Anna , 04/06/2018

T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Volvo really thought of everything for this car. Ladies -- sick of your purse flying around on the passenger's side while you drive? No worries, there's a hook for that, and more shopping bag hooks in the cargo area to keep bags from rolling around with their contents. The car is nearly silent on your average road. Just the slight hum of acceleration, but there is remarkably little wind or road noise, even on the bumpiest, loudest roads. In fact, people I talk to on the phone joke that they know exactly when I'm maneuvering the car because they can hear things that are normally hidden by the white noise of the engine and road. We found the infotainment system to be very logically designed. It functions very similarly to a smartphone. In fact, the settings quick access buttons on the touchscreen feel very reminiscent of the android pull-down settings menu. After a week, using it feels very natural. My one gripe is that I wish the 360 camera were easier to access quickly. It will appear automatically when it senses I'm parking between two cars, but when I'm pulling into my very tight garage or straight into a parking spot, I have to manually pull it up. Not a big deal -- just takes 2 seconds, but hopefully there will be a shortcut option on future iterations. Auto-park is wonderfully helpful for tight spaces. The upgraded sound system is excellent -- coming from an audiophile. The self-driving features are wonderful for the highway and really serve to reduce fatigue by keeping you in the lane and following the car in front of you at a given distance. We really enjoy the highly customizable driver profiles that can both be programmed to a specific key and overridden through the settings menu. One thing that I found slightly annoying in city traffic was that by default, the auto parking brake enabled at every full stop. This results in a bit of a "jerking" when you press the gas pedal, as the brake un-engages and the engine re-starts. I disabled the feature and it doesn't bother me anymore. However, I can certainly see how this feature would be useful for hilly areas where you don't want to roll forward or backwards if you lighten up on the brakes. The back seat has more room than any other car in this class that we test drove. It feels more like a mid-sized SUV in terms of space and seat elevation. After reading a ton of reviews online, I have to say that most reviewers' gripes about this car are really non-issues in the long-run. We specifically looked out for all of the things that were identified as possible cons and haven't actually been able to identify many of them as real cons since we've been driving the car regularly. Bottom line: It's a really solid, well-designed car that's a lot of fun to drive and handle.

