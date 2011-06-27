  1. Home
2019 Volvo XC40 T5 Inscription Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.6/440.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,750
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Vision Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Advanced Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,750
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
250 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,750
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,750
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheelyes
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Charcoal Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,750
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,750
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,750
19" 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
20" 5-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Maximum cargo capacity57.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight4895 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.7 degrees
Maximum payload1090 lbs.
Angle of departure30.4 degrees
Length174.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height65.3 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Exterior Colors
  • Maple Brown Metallic
  • Luminous Sand Metallic
  • Pine Grey Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Premium Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Amber, leather
  • Oxide Red, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Blond, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,750
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
