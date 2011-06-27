2019 Volvo XC40 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Transmission
|no
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Cylinders
|no
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|no
|27
|26
|Basic Warranty
|no
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|no
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|no
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|no
|23/33 mpg
|23/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|no
|326.6/468.6 mi.
|326.6/440.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|no
|14.2 gal.
|14.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|no
|27
|26
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Torque
|no
|221 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
|258 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|no
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|no
|187 hp @ 4700 rpm
|248 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|no
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|no
|16
|16
|direct injection
|no
|yes
|yes
|Cam type
|no
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|no
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|4-wheel ABS
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|cornering lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|no
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|no
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|no
|yes
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|no
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|no
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|no
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|no
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|no
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|Vision Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|Premium Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|Advanced Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|8 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|no
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|yes
|250 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|no
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|no
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|hands-free entry
|no
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Harman Kardon Premium Sound
|no
|yes
|yes
|Lava Floor Carpet, Tunnel Console & Door Panels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|clock
|no
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|no
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|Front head room
|no
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|no
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|no
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|Rear head room
|no
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|36.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|no
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|20" 5-Double Spoke Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Panoramic Roof
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|57.5 cu.ft.
|57.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|no
|3602 lbs.
|3756 lbs.
|Gross weight
|no
|4759 lbs.
|4895 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|no
|20.7 cu.ft.
|20.7 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|no
|21.7 degrees
|21.7 degrees
|Maximum payload
|no
|1157 lbs.
|1139 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|no
|30.4 degrees
|30.4 degrees
|Length
|no
|174.2 in.
|174.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|no
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|no
|8.3 in.
|8.3 in.
|Height
|no
|65.3 in.
|65.3 in.
|Wheel base
|no
|106.4 in.
|106.4 in.
|Width
|no
|75.2 in.
|75.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|Exterior Colors
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|235/50R19 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|no
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|no
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|19 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|four-wheel independent suspension
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|no
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,200
|Free Maintenance
|no
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|no
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|no
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|no
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|no
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
