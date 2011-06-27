  1. Home
2019 Volvo XC40 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 XC40
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,200
See XC40 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$35,700
See XC40 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$37,700
See XC40 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Total Seating555
Transmissionno8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
CylindersnoInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPGno2726
Basic Warrantyno4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlnoyesyes
Transmissionno8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no23/33 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)no326.6/468.6 mi.326.6/440.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacityno14.2 gal.14.2 gal.
Combined MPGno2726
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Torqueno221 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm258 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine sizeno2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepowerno187 hp @ 4700 rpm248 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circleno37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valvesno1616
direct injectionnoyesyes
Cam typenoDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersnoInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
4-wheel ABSnoyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesyes
cornering lightsnoyesyes
daytime running lightsnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesyes
post-collision safety systemnoyesyes
child seat anchorsnoyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsnoyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemnoyesyes
front and rear head airbagsnoyesyes
stability controlnoyesyes
Emergency braking assistnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
2 front headrestsnoyesyes
3 rear headrestsnoyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesyes
LED headlampnoyesyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyesyes
tire pressure monitoringnoyesyes
Rear folding headrestsnoyesyes
traction controlnoyesyes
pre-collision safety systemnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Vision Packagenoyesyes
Premium Packagenoyesyes
Advanced Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
8 total speakersnoyesyes
AM/FM stereonoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
USB with external media controlnoyesyes
USB connectionnoyesyes
250 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
front seatback storagenoyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
cooled storage compartmentnoyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
electric power steeringnoyesyes
rear view cameranoyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnoyesyes
interior air filtrationnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
hands-free entrynoyesyes
Heated mirrorsnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheelnoyesyes
Harman Kardon Premium Soundnoyesyes
Lava Floor Carpet, Tunnel Console & Door Panelsnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
clocknoyesyes
external temperature displaynoyesyes
trip computernoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
bucket front seatsnoyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesyes
leather/sueded microfibernoyesyes
Front leg roomno40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front head roomno39.0 in.39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
Front shoulder roomno56.7 in.56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionnoyesyes
Front hip roomno54.7 in.54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Rear head roomno39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear hip Roomno54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear leg roomno36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder roomno56.3 in.56.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestnoyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
20" 5-Double Spoke Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsnoyesyes
Panoramic Roofnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Maximum cargo capacityno57.5 cu.ft.57.5 cu.ft.
Curb weightno3602 lbs.3756 lbs.
Gross weightno4759 lbs.4895 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno20.7 cu.ft.20.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approachno21.7 degrees21.7 degrees
Maximum payloadno1157 lbs.1139 lbs.
Angle of departureno30.4 degrees30.4 degrees
Lengthno174.2 in.174.2 in.
Maximum towing capacityno3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearanceno8.3 in.8.3 in.
Heightno65.3 in.65.3 in.
Wheel baseno106.4 in.106.4 in.
Widthno75.2 in.75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Exterior Colorsno
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bursting Blue Premium Metallic
  • Crystal White Premium Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bursting Blue Premium Metallic
  • Crystal White Premium Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Fusion Red Metallic
Interior Colorsno
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
235/50R19 tiresnoyesyes
inside mounted spare tirenoyesyes
temporary spare tirenoyesyes
All season tiresnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
four-wheel independent suspensionnoyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer barnoyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Free Maintenanceno3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basicno4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrainno4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rustno12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadsideno4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See XC40 InventorySee XC40 InventorySee XC40 Inventory

