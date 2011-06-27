  1. Home
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Pure Electric Plus Specs & Features

More about the 2022 XC40 Recharge
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,300
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe92 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe85 mi.
EPA Electricity Range223 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe79 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)8.0 hr.
EPA kWh/100 mi39
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower402 hp @ 0 rpm
Torque486 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Protection Package +$340
Climate Package +$1,100
Protection Package Premier +$510
In-Car Entertainment
250 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Eyeglass Holder +$80
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.6 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$800
Foldable Trailer Hitch +$1,245
Front and Rear Mud Flaps +$185
Exterior Styling Kit +$2,100
Load Bars +$345
Protective Grille Steel +$480
Illuminated Tailgate Plate +$530
Trunk Spoiler +$395
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4741 lbs.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight5840 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height65.0 in.
Length174.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.1 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
255/45R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 40000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
