2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge Features & Specs

More about the 2021 XC40 Recharge
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,990
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Combined MPG79
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,990
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,990
EPA City MPGe85 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe79 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)85/72 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)8.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe72 mi.
Combined MPG79
EPA kWh/100 mi43
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range208 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,990
Torque486 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower402 hp @ 0 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,990
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,990
Protection Package Premieryes
Climate Packageyes
Advanced Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,990
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
250 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,990
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,990
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,990
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Lava Floor Carpet, Tunnel Console & Door Panelsyes
Eyeglass Holderyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,990
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,990
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front head room37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,990
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,990
Front and Rear Mud Flapsyes
Protective Grille Steelyes
Illuminated Tailgate Plateyes
20" 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
Exterior Styling Kityes
Trunk Spoileryes
Load Barsyes
Foldable Trailer Hitchyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,990
Maximum cargo capacity57.5 cu.ft.
Length174.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4741 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height65.3 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,990
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Bursting Blue Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal w/Lava Carpeting, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,990
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/45R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,990
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.

