Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Pure Electric
  4. 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Pure Electric
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Pure Electric Ultimate Specs & Features

More about the 2022 XC40 Recharge Twin Pure Electric
More about the 2022 XC40 Recharge Twin Pure Electric
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,150
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe85 MPGe
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.92/79 MPGe
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe85 MPGe
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.223 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.39
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.8.0 hr.
Battery capacity78 kWh
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower402 hp @ 0 rpm
Torque486 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length174.2 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.7 in.
Height64.8 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.0 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity57.5 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Angle of approach20.0 degrees
Angle of departure26.6 degrees
Curb weight4,662 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Sueded microfiberyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
High pressure washers headlampsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
13 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/40R20 tiresyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Packages
Protection Package +$340
Protection Package Premier +$510
Interior Options
Interior Options
Eyeglass Holder +$80
Heated Steering Wheel +$150
Protective Grille Steel +$480
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Foldable Trailer Hitch +$1,245
Front and Rear Mud Flaps +$185
Exterior Styling Kit +$2,100
Load Bars +$345
Illuminated Tailgate Plate +$530
Trunk Spoiler +$395
Inventory

Related 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Pure Electric Ultimate info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates