Used 2002 Volvo XC Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.5 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.
Curb weight3699 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume134 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.8 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Polar-Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Black
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige/Light Sand
  • Taupe
  • Taupe Leather
  • Graphite
  • Graphite Leather
  • Taupe/Brown
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P215/65R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
