  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V90
  4. 2019 Volvo V90
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design Features & Specs

More about the 2019 V90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Volvo V90
VIEW OFFERS
VolvoCars.us
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/507.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Advanced Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,450
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,450
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,450
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheelyes
Rear Tunnel 110V Power Outletyes
Grocery Bag Holderyes
CD Playeryes
Dual Two-Stage Integrated Booster Seatsyes
Power Operated Load Coveryes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Graphical Head-Up Display (HUD)yes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound Systemyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,450
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,450
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Metallic Paintyes
20" 5-Double Spoke Alloy Wheels in Tech Matte Black Diamond Cutyes
Heated Windscreenyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Length194.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3897 lbs.
Gross weight5070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place53.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height58.1 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Bursting Blue Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,450
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars