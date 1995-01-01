Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V90 Cross Country
  4. 2023 Volvo V90 Cross Country
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Volvo V90 Cross Country B6 Plus Specs & Features

More about the 2023 V90 Cross Country
More about the 2023 V90 Cross Country
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,450
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower295 hp @ 5,400 rpm
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2,100 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length195.2 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.9 in.
Height60.7 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Angle of departure20.7 degrees
Curb weight4,277 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Gross weight5,399 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Bright Dusk Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Silver Dawn Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Blonde, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
220 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/50R19 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
FOUR-C Adaptive Air Suspension +$1,200
Packages
Packages
Protection Package +$340
Climate Package +$750
Climate Package +$750
Polestar +$1,345
Protection Package Premier +$720
Interior Options
Interior Options
Luggage Cover +$330
Integrated 2nd Row Outer Position Booster Cushions +$500
Harman Kardon Premium Sound +$800
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Side Scuff Plate +$950
Retractable Trailer Hitch +$1,645
Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel +$150
Load Bars +$365
20" 5 V-Spoke Matte Graphite Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$800
Front and Rear Mud Flaps +$200
Power Operated Tailgate +$200
Inventory

Related 2023 Volvo V90 Cross Country B6 Plus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates