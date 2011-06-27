  1. Home
2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country Specs & Features

More about the 2022 V90 Cross Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,200
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/461.1 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower295 hp @ 5400 rpm
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Protection Package Premier +$670
Climate Package +$750
Lounge Package +$2,800
Protection Package +$415
Advanced Package +$1,700
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
220 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Eyeglass Holder +$80
Luggage Cover +$295
Harman Kardon Premium Sound +$800
Grocery Bag Holder +$275
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System +$4,000
Integrated 2nd Row Outer Position Booster Cushions +$500
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.7 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Load Bars +$345
Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel +$145
Front and Rear Mud Flaps +$200
Protective Grille Steel +$480
20" 7-Spoke Matte Tech Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tires +$3,560
Foldable Trailer Hitch w/Ball and Ball Holder +$1,590
Side Scuff Plate +$940
20" 10-Spoke Tech Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$800
Hands-Free Power Tailgate +$200
Dimensions
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Angle of departure20.7 degrees
Curb weight4271 lbs.
EPA interior volume132.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height60.7 in.
Length195.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.0 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.0 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Birch Light Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Pebble Grey Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Amber, premium leather
  • Blonde, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Maroon Brown, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Blonde, leather
  • Slate, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/50R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
