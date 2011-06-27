  1. Home
2021 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 Features & Specs

More about the 2021 V90 Cross Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Protection Package Premieryes
Advanced Packageyes
Polestaryes
Climate Packageyes
Lounge Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,900
220 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Grocery Bag Holderyes
Air Quality w/Advanced Air Cleaneryes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound Systemyes
Eyeglass Holderyes
Integrated 2nd Row Outer Position Booster Cushionsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Foldable Trailer Hitch w/Ball and Ball Holderyes
Bumper Cover - Stainless Steelyes
20" 10-Spoke Tech Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
Front and Rear Mud Flapsyes
Protective Grille Steelyes
21" 7-Spoke Matte Tech Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Load Barsyes
Side Scuff Plateyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Maximum cargo capacity53.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4213 lbs.
Gross weight5335 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Angle of departure20.7 degrees
Length195.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height60.7 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Exterior Colors
  • Pebble Grey Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Birch Light Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Crystal White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Maroon Brown, leather
  • Blond, leather
  • Blond, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Slate, premium leather
  • Amber, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,900
235/50R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

