2021 Volvo V90 Cross Country Deals, Incentives & Rebates
T6T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Cash Offers(0 available)
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 11/30/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Volvo Car Financial Services.
0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 48 11/03/2020 11/30/2020 0% 36 11/03/2020 11/30/2020 0% 24 11/03/2020 11/30/2020 0% 60 11/03/2020 11/30/2020
Leasing(0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2021 Volvo V90 Cross Country Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Ad
Build Your V90 Cross Country
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Volvo V90 Cross Country in Virginia is:not available
Legal