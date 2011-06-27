  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V90 Cross Country
  4. 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 V90 Cross Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,550
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Volvo V90
VIEW OFFERS
VolvoCars.us
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,550
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,550
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,550
Advanced Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,550
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
330 watts stereo outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,550
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,550
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,550
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound Systemyes
Harman Kardon Premium Audioyes
Grocery Bag Holderyes
Dual Two-Stage Integrated Booster Seatsyes
Heated Steering Wheel & Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,550
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,550
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,550
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,550
19" 5-Double Spoke Alloy Wheels in Glossy Black Diamond Cut Finishyes
Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,550
Maximum cargo capacity53.9 cu.ft.
Length194.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4107 lbs.
Gross weight5290 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height60.7 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,550
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Amber, leather
  • Blond, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,550
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,550
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars