Estimated values
2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,171
|$36,852
|$41,370
|Clean
|$32,573
|$36,179
|$40,599
|Average
|$31,378
|$34,832
|$39,057
|Rough
|$30,183
|$33,486
|$37,514
Estimated values
2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,937
|$33,258
|$37,337
|Clean
|$29,397
|$32,651
|$36,641
|Average
|$28,319
|$31,436
|$35,249
|Rough
|$27,240
|$30,221
|$33,857
Estimated values
2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,287
|$38,092
|$42,763
|Clean
|$33,670
|$37,396
|$41,966
|Average
|$32,434
|$36,005
|$40,371
|Rough
|$31,199
|$34,614
|$38,777