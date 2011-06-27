  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V90 Cross Country
  4. Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 V90 Cross Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Plus Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,300
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
330 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,300
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheelyes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound Systemyes
Graphical Head-Up Display (HUD)yes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Dual Two-Stage Integrated Booster Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,300
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,300
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,300
19" 5-Double Spoke Alloy Wheels in Glossy Black Diamond Cut Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Maximum cargo capacity53.9 cu.ft.
Length194.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height60.7 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Exterior Colors
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Maple Brown Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blond/Charcoal, leather
  • Amber/Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,300
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
