Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|349.8/477.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Luxury Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|224 watts stereo output
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
|yes
|Graphical Head-Up Display (HUD)
|yes
|Dual Two-Stage Integrated Booster Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.4 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|20" 10-Spoke Tech Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Length
|194.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4221 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|33.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|60.7 in.
|Wheel base
|115.8 in.
|Width
|75.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|235/50R19 tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
