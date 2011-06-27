  1. Home
Used 2006 Volvo V70 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 V70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG192122
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyesnono
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg18/27 mpg19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/414.0 mi.324.0/486.0 mi.351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG192122
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm166 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5500 rpm208 hp @ 5000 rpm168 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves202020
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariablenono
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesnono
Emergency braking assistyesnono
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesnono
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesnono
Rear integrated headrestsnoyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationnoyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
100 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesnono
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
alloy trim on center consoleyesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
remote trunk releasenoyesyes
power steeringnoyesyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesnono
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnono
folding with storage center armrestnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
Front track61.3 in.61.5 in.61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.4 cu.ft.71.4 cu.ft.71.4 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.185.4 in.185.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Curb weight3646 lbs.3488 lbs.3488 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.4 cu.ft.37.4 cu.ft.37.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.0.30 cd.0.30 cd.
Height57.6 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width71.0 in.71.0 in.71.0 in.
Rear track60.7 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
Exterior Colors
  • Passion Red
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Lunar Gold Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Ice White
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Lunar Gold Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Nordkap Black/Blue "R" Metallic, leather
  • Atacama Natural, premium leather
  • Gobi Sand "R" Metallic, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Taupe/Light Taupe, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Taupe/Light Taupe, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
inside mounted spare tireyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesnono
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
temporary spare tireyesnono
235/45R Z tiresyesnono
Performance tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
All season tiresnoyesyes
215/55R16 tiresnoyesno
205/55R16 tiresnonoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,030
Starting MSRP
$33,165
Starting MSRP
$29,805
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
