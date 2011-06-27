Used 2004 Volvo V70 R Consumer Reviews

Amazing Wagon! jadedj , 05/09/2011 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I've had the six-speed version of this twin turbo 300HP behemoth for about 6 months now and love it. Although the interior isn't as luxurious as my old Audi, it does the job just fine and when considering how much faster this thing is, I'll take performance over interior any day. There truly is no other station wagon with this type of power and handling that comes in a six-speed anymore. Add in AWD and we're talking about a car that can go anywhere. Report Abuse

300 hp big turns MiamiTVR , 06/09/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned many Volvos. The 300 hp 6 speed is what got me into this one not to mention the fun blue leather. If the clutch had not gone out before 30K and Volvo not suggested it was my fault, had the lip of the wheels not stuck out further than the tires seeking out curbs to rub on, had the front spoiler not stuck out a couple of inches too far and one too low, had the paint and leather been Volvo-like and less prone to showing every slight rub as a permanent scar, had they made head rests and door pillars and mirrors so they could be seen around and, most importantly, had they designed it to turn in less space than a cruise ship I would have rated it higher. Pretty not Volvo tough.

2004 V70R Edgar Oscar , 11/02/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful An outstanding car all the way around. Fun to drive, completely stealthy at the line, and will beat many performance cars before they even know they are near another (since it is a wagon). it is well built and stylish, has great performance, safety, and reliability. OUTSTANDING!

>Sorry I bought one...:(< Lemon , 09/14/2005 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I'm sorry I bought my Volvo V70R. Why? Nothing but "Problems". It's been in the shop almost every month since I got my lemon and I'm tired of it. Volvo in general has poor customer service and they just don't care. The workmanship is poor for such a $$$ car. Outside window rubber curling, brake problems, lots of electrical problems and the list goes on. What is too bad is that the "lemon" drives well, handles well, is comfortable, has lots of room. Volvo has lost a customer, because of incompetence and terrible customer service (both National & Local). I WILL be selling my Lemon soon and NEVER looking at a Volvo again.