Used 2003 Volvo V70 2.4T Features & Specs

More about the 2003 V70
Overview
$30,870
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$30,870
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$30,870
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$30,870
Torque210 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
$30,870
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$30,870
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$30,870
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$30,870
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$30,870
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$30,870
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$30,870
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$30,870
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3587 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.5 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume134 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width71 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
$30,870
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Beige/Light Sand
Tires & Wheels
$30,870
All season tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
$30,870
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$30,870
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
