Used 2002 Volvo V70 T5 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower247 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.5 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.
Curb weight3488 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume134 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width71 in.
Rear track57.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Cosmos Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Polar Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Leather
  • Graphite Cloth/Vinyl
  • Graphite Leather
  • Taupe Cloth/Vinyl
  • Taupe/Light Taupe Leather
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
