Used 2001 Volvo V70 XC Features & Specs

More about the 2001 V70
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/388.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Height61.5 in.
Wheel base108.8 in.
Length186.3 in.
Width73.2 in.
Curb weight3699 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Red
  • White
  • Java Metallic
  • Polararctic Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Nautic Blue
  • Black
  • Ash Gold
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Taupe/Brown
  • Beige/Light Sand
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/65R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
