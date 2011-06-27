  1. Home
Used 2001 Volvo V70 T5 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 V70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/548.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower247 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length185.4 in.
Curb weight3368 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width71 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Red
  • White
  • Cypress Green
  • Moondust
  • Silver
  • Classic Red
  • Platinum Green
  • Polararctic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Beige Sand
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
